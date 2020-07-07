Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Adam Clayton Powell Keep the Faith Baby! (January 1967) Exclusive Live Recording

Adam Clayton Powell Keep the Faith Baby! (January 1967) Exclusive Live Recording
View larger

$8.99

$5.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200707-81196-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Adam Clayton Powell Keep the Faith Baby! (January 1967) Exclusive Live Recording. Adam Clayton Powell’s message to the world. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases, tears and signs of wear on the outer sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Authors: Adam Clayton Powell

Related Items

Jersey Boys Original Broadway Cast Recording (2005)
Down Beat Magazine Frank Zappa, Dewey Redman, Lounge Lizards, Warren Vache (February 1983)
1968 Special Elvis Presley 12 Inch Figure In Black Leather
The Samuel Goldwyn Motion Picture Production of Porgy and Bess (1959) [193162]
Grateful Dead Sheet Music Songbook, Ice Nine Publishing (1973) [84035]
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pacific Coliseum, April 13 Bob Masse 15 x 25 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Sammy Davis Jr. Golden Boy Original Broadway Cast Vinyl Album (1964)
Axl Rose Performing in New York (1988) 24 x 33 Inch Poster [Black & White]
Jrock Ink: A Concise Report on 40 of the Biggest Rock Acts in Japan (2005) [193187]
The Joshua Tree CD

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *