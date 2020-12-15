Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art [E42]

$8.99
$5.70
VinylSKU: 201215-83891-1
Part No: LSP-4650
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Part No: LSP-4650
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and pen marks. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Related Items
Categories
Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl | Western