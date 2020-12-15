Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art [E42]

Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art [E42]
View larger

$8.99

$5.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83891-1
Part No: LSP-4650
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Western
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and pen marks. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Run-DMC Greatest Hits 18 Classic Rap Jams at a Great Price
The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 24 x 36 inch Music Poster – Album Cover
100 Rifles / Rio Conchos Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD
Sugarhill Gang Self Titled Full Album Original Vinyl Edition (1979)
Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster
Look Magazine (August 29, 1950) Hopalong Cassidy [9282]
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
Bon Jovi Cross Road CD with Foldout Poster
Porter Wagoner Y’all Come Vinyl Edition LSP-2706 (1963) [J42]

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | RCA Victor | Vinyl | Western