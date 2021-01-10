Bordertown Season 1 Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray Set

View larger $39.99 $28.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Blu-ray SKU: 210110-84155-1

UPC: 738329252403

Part No: K25240

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Drama | Television

Studio: Kino Lorber

Item Release Date: January 26, 2021

Rating: NR

Details

In Season 1 of hit Finnish crime thriller Bordertown, Chief investigator Kari Sorjonen and his family move to a small town to enjoy a more peaceful life. But it seems that the idyllic existence they had hoped for is far from the reality of this bordertown nestled between Finland and Russia. As the new police chief, Sorjonen has to use his brilliant mind and exceptional deductive skills to investigate several murder cases along with a serial killer who is tormenting the community.

But he will soon discover that these successive crimes are connected not only to each other, but also to his family.

Special Features

Original Trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Language: Finnish with English subtitles

Runtime: 649 min

Region: A

Cast: Anu Sinisalo | Matleena Kuusniemi | Ville Virtanen

Project Name: Bordertown

