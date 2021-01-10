Share Page Support Us
Bordertown Season 1 Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray Set

Bordertown Season 1 Special Edition 3-Disc Blu-ray Set
View larger

$39.99

$28.70


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 210110-84155-1
UPC: 738329252403
Part No: K25240
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Drama | Television
Studio: Kino Lorber
Item Release Date: January 26, 2021
Rating: NR
Details

In Season 1 of hit Finnish crime thriller Bordertown, Chief investigator Kari Sorjonen and his family move to a small town to enjoy a more peaceful life. But it seems that the idyllic existence they had hoped for is far from the reality of this bordertown nestled between Finland and Russia. As the new police chief, Sorjonen has to use his brilliant mind and exceptional deductive skills to investigate several murder cases along with a serial killer who is tormenting the community.

But he will soon discover that these successive crimes are connected not only to each other, but also to his family.

Special Features

  • Original Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Language: Finnish with English subtitles
  • Runtime: 649 min
  • Region: A

Cast: Anu Sinisalo | Matleena Kuusniemi | Ville Virtanen
