Mad Max 4KUHD and Blu-ray Combo Special Edition with Alternate Poster Slipcover

Mad Max 4KUHD and Blu-ray Combo Special Edition with Alternate Poster Slipcover

$39.95

$34.99


2 in stock


4K Blu-raySKU: 201115-83052-1
UPC: 738329251604
Part No: K25160
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 21, 1980
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: R
Details

From George Miller, the acclaimed director of The Road Warrior, The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo’s Oil and Mad Max: Fury Road, comes this post-apocalyptic masterpiece starring screen legend Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Payback). In the ravaged near-future, a savage motorcycle gang rules the road. Terrorizing innocent civilians while tearing up the streets, the ruthless gang laughs in the face of a police force hell-bent on stopping them. But they underestimate one officer: Max (Gibson). And when the bikers brutalize Max’s best friend and family, they send him into a mad frenzy that leaves him with only one thing left in the world to live for—revenge!

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • Audio Commentary with Art Director Jon Dowding, Cinematographer David Eggby, Special Effects Artist Chris Murray, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Ridge
  • Australian 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Mono
  • U.S. English Dubbed 2.0 Lossless Mono
  • Dual-Layered UHD100 Disc
  • Disc Two
  • Road Rage: NEW Interview with Director George Miller
  • Interviews with Stars Mel Gibson & Joanne Samuel and Cinematographer David Eggby
  • Mel Gibson: Birth of a Superstar
  • Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • TRAILERS FROM HELL with Josh Olson
  • Radio Spots
Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 93 min
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | Mel Gibson | Roger Ward | Steve Bisley | Tim Burns
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max

