Mad Max 4KUHD and Blu-ray Combo Special Edition with Alternate Poster Slipcover

$39.95
$34.99
UPC: 738329251604
Part No: K25160
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George Miller | Mel Gibson items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 21, 1980
Item Release Date: November 24, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From George Miller, the acclaimed director of The Road Warrior, The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo’s Oil and Mad Max: Fury Road, comes this post-apocalyptic masterpiece starring screen legend Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, Payback). In the ravaged near-future, a savage motorcycle gang rules the road. Terrorizing innocent civilians while tearing up the streets, the ruthless gang laughs in the face of a police force hell-bent on stopping them. But they underestimate one officer: Max (Gibson). And when the bikers brutalize Max’s best friend and family, they send him into a mad frenzy that leaves him with only one thing left in the world to live for—revenge!
Special Features
- Disc One
- Audio Commentary with Art Director Jon Dowding, Cinematographer David Eggby, Special Effects Artist Chris Murray, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Ridge
- Australian 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Mono
- U.S. English Dubbed 2.0 Lossless Mono
- Dual-Layered UHD100 Disc
- Disc Two
- Road Rage: NEW Interview with Director George Miller
- Interviews with Stars Mel Gibson & Joanne Samuel and Cinematographer David Eggby
- Audio Commentary with Art Director Jon Dowding, Cinematographer David Eggby, Special Effects Artist Chris Murray, Moderated by Filmmaker Tim Ridge
- Mel Gibson: Birth of a Superstar
- Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- TRAILERS FROM HELL with Josh Olson
- Radio Spots
- Australian 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Mono
- U.S. English Dubbed 2.0 Lossless Mono
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 93 min
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | Mel Gibson | Roger Ward | Steve Bisley | Tim Burns
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV