Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Santa’s Golden Gift Christmas 1987 Number 16769A [U49]

$14.19
$12.90
1 in stock
SKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Santa’s Golden Gift Christmas 1987 Number 16769A.

The Edwin M. Knowles China Company.

Plate in great shape. Item comes with original shipping box, which has wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

