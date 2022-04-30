The Last Ship Television Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T56]

- Cast: Adam Baldwin | Adam Irigoyen | Amen Igbinosun | Andy T. Tran | Ben Cho | Bren Foster | Bridget Regan | Cameron Fuller | Charles Parnell | Chris Sheffield | Christina Elmore | Elisabeth Röhm | Emerson Brooks | Eric Dane | Fay Masterson | Grace Kaufman | Hope Olaide Wilson | Jade Chynoweth | Jocko Sims | Jodie Turner-Smith | John Pyper-Ferguson | Kevin Michael Martin | LaMonica Garrett | Marissa Neitling | Mark Moses | Maximiliano Hernández | Michael Curran-Dorsano | Ness Bautista | Paul James | Rhona Mitra | Travis Van Winkle
- Project Name The Last Ship
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
- Studios: TNT Network
- Original Release Date: June 22, 2014
- Rating: TV-14
- More: Adam Baldwin | Rhona Mitra
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
The Last Ship Television Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Material: Microfiber Polyester
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Adam Baldwin | Adam Irigoyen | Amen Igbinosun | Andy T. Tran | Ben Cho | Bren Foster | Bridget Regan | Cameron Fuller | Charles Parnell | Chris Sheffield | Christina Elmore | Elisabeth Röhm | Emerson Brooks | Eric Dane | Fay Masterson | Grace Kaufman | Hope Olaide Wilson | Jade Chynoweth | Jocko Sims | Jodie Turner-Smith | John Pyper-Ferguson | Kevin Michael Martin | LaMonica Garrett | Marissa Neitling | Mark Moses | Maximiliano Hernández | Michael Curran-Dorsano | Ness Bautista | Paul James | Rhona Mitra | Travis Van Winkle
- Shows / Movies: The Last Ship
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
- Companies: TNT Network
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels