The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Special Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray with Slipcover

For three men the Civil War wasn’t hell, it was practice!

By far the most ambitious, unflinchingly graphic and stylistically influential western ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a classic actioner shot through with a volatile mix of myth and realism. Screen legend Clint Eastwood (A Fistful of Dollars) returns as The Man with No Name, this time teaming with two gunslingers to pursue a cache of $200,000 and letting no one, not even warring factions in a civil war, stand in their way.

From sun-drenched panoramas to bold hard close-ups, exceptional camerawork captures the beauty and cruelty of the barren landscape and the hardened characters who stride unwaveringly through it. Hailed as the best directed movie of all time by Quentin Tarantino, this epic masterpiece was directed by the great Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in the West) and co-stars Lee Van Cleef (For a Few Dollars More) as Angel Eyes and Eli Wallach (The Magnificent Seven) in the role of Tuco. Music by legendary composer Ennio Morricone (Death Rides a Horse).

Special Features

Reversible Sleeve Art Each with Painted Movie Poster Art

Leone's West: Making of Documentary

Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Parts 1 & 2

The Leone Style: On Sergio Leone Featurette

The Man Who Lost The Civil War: Civil War Documentary

Reconstruction GBU

4 Deleted Scenes

- Extended Tuco Torture scene

- The Socorro Sequence

- Skeletons in the Desert

- Extended Torture Scene

A Reconstruction

Four Vignettes

- Uno, Due, Tre

- Italian Lunch

- New York Accent

- Gun in Holster

Alternate Scene: The Optical Flip

TRAILERS FROM HELL with Ernest Dickerson

Image Galleries

Original U.S. Theatrical Trailer

Original German Theatrical Trailer

Original French Theatrical Trailer

Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: A

Runtime: 162 min

Audio: English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround & Restored 2.0 Mono

Subtitles: English

Language: English

