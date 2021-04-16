Share Page Support Us
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Special Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray with Slipcover

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Special Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Special Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Special Edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray with Slipcover
$39.99
$35.97
5 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210416-86424-1
UPC: 738329240400
Part No: K24040
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

For three men the Civil War wasn’t hell, it was practice!

By far the most ambitious, unflinchingly graphic and stylistically influential western ever made, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a classic actioner shot through with a volatile mix of myth and realism. Screen legend Clint Eastwood (A Fistful of Dollars) returns as The Man with No Name, this time teaming with two gunslingers to pursue a cache of $200,000 and letting no one, not even warring factions in a civil war, stand in their way.

From sun-drenched panoramas to bold hard close-ups, exceptional camerawork captures the beauty and cruelty of the barren landscape and the hardened characters who stride unwaveringly through it. Hailed as the best directed movie of all time by Quentin Tarantino, this epic masterpiece was directed by the great Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in the West) and co-stars Lee Van Cleef (For a Few Dollars More) as Angel Eyes and Eli Wallach (The Magnificent Seven) in the role of Tuco. Music by legendary composer Ennio Morricone (Death Rides a Horse).

Special Features

  • Reversible Sleeve Art Each with Painted Movie Poster Art
  • Leone's West: Making of Documentary
  • Il Maestro: Ennio Morricone and GBU Featurette Parts 1 & 2
  • The Leone Style: On Sergio Leone Featurette
  • The Man Who Lost The Civil War: Civil War Documentary
  • Reconstruction GBU
  • 4 Deleted Scenes
    - Extended Tuco Torture scene
    - The Socorro Sequence
    - Skeletons in the Desert
    - Extended Torture Scene
  • A Reconstruction
  • Four Vignettes
    - Uno, Due, Tre
    - Italian Lunch
    - New York Accent
    - Gun in Holster
  • Alternate Scene: The Optical Flip
  • TRAILERS FROM HELL with Ernest Dickerson
  • Image Galleries
  • Original U.S. Theatrical Trailer
  • Original German Theatrical Trailer
  • Original French Theatrical Trailer
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 162 min
  • Audio: English DTS-HD MA 5.1 Surround & Restored 2.0 Mono
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
