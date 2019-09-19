Share Page Support Us
Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in License Renewed Hardcover Edition (1981)

Ian Fleming's Master Spy James Bond in License Renewed Hardcover Edition (1981)
Hardcover BookSKU: 190919-78939-1
ISBN-10: 0399901183
ISBN-13: 9780399901188
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: April 1, 1981
Details

Ian Fleming’s Master Spy James Bond in License Renewed Hardcover Edition (1981).

Revived by adventure-writer John Gardner, Agent 007 returns in a new adventure, as he seeks the megalomaniac who has engineered the overrun of the world’s nuclear plants.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 285
  • Size: 8.3 x 5.9 x 1.1 in


Authors: John Gardner
Characters: James Bond

