Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Anthony Dexter Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo [G21]

Anthony Dexter Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo [G21]
View larger
$18.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210620-87663-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Anthony Dexter Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photo. Anthony Dexter is known for The Phantom Planet (1961), The Story of Mankind (1957), Captain John Smith and Pocahontas (1953), Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954), and more.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Aquaman Mini-Series Issue 1 Keith Giffen (1989)
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
Batman Classic Television Series Exclusive Original Television Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition
Marvelocity: The Marvel Comics Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition + Black Panther Print
Riot in Cell Block 11 Set of 3 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photos [G36]
The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild, Climbing 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
The Matrix Reloaded Music From and Inspired by the Film Soundtrack and Score 3-LP Vinyl Edition
Titanic Music from the Motion Picture by James Horner
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition
picSKU: 210620-87663-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.