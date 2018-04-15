Twitter
Prince and the Revolution Purple Rain 2015 Paisley Park Vinyl Remaster Overseen by Prince + Poster
$24.98

$23.97


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 180415-72511-1
UPC: 093624930242
Part No: 547450-1
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Prince designed “Purple Rain” as the project that would make him a superstar and that is exactly what happened. All of the stylistic experiments add up to a stunning statement that remains one of the most exciting rock & roll albums ever created.

Special Features

  • 2015 Paisley Park Remaster overseen by Prince himself
  • Original 1984 Packaging
  • Includes Free Poster

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Let's Go Crazy
    Take Me With U
    The Beautiful Ones
    Computer Blue
    Darling Nikki
  • Side B
  • When Doves Cry
    I Would Die 4 U
    Baby I'm a Star
    Purple Rain

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Charles Huntsberry | Clarence Williams III | Dez Dickerson | Jerome Benton | Jill Jones | Lisa Coleman | Morris Day | Olga Karlatos | Prince
Directors: Albert Magnoli
Project Name: Purple Rain

