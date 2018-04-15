Prince and the Revolution Purple Rain 2015 Paisley Park Vinyl Remaster Overseen by Prince + Poster

Vinyl SKU: 180415-72511-1

UPC: 093624930242

Part No: 547450-1

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Prince items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1984

Item Release Date: June 23, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Prince designed “Purple Rain” as the project that would make him a superstar and that is exactly what happened. All of the stylistic experiments add up to a stunning statement that remains one of the most exciting rock & roll albums ever created.

Special Features

2015 Paisley Park Remaster overseen by Prince himself

Original 1984 Packaging

Includes Free Poster

Playlists

Side A

Let's Go Crazy

Take Me With U

The Beautiful Ones

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

Side B

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I'm a Star

Purple Rain

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Charles Huntsberry | Clarence Williams III | Dez Dickerson | Jerome Benton | Jill Jones | Lisa Coleman | Morris Day | Olga Karlatos | Prince

Directors: Albert Magnoli

Project Name: Purple Rain

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Warner Bros.