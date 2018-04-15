Prince and the Revolution Purple Rain 2015 Paisley Park Vinyl Remaster Overseen by Prince + Poster

$24.98
$23.97
UPC: 093624930242
Part No: 547450-1
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Prince items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 24, 1984
Item Release Date: June 23, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Prince designed “Purple Rain” as the project that would make him a superstar and that is exactly what happened. All of the stylistic experiments add up to a stunning statement that remains one of the most exciting rock & roll albums ever created.
Special Features
- 2015 Paisley Park Remaster overseen by Prince himself
- Original 1984 Packaging
- Includes Free Poster
Playlists
- Side A
- Let's Go Crazy
Take Me With U
The Beautiful Ones
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
- Side B
- When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I'm a Star
Purple Rain
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Apollonia Kotero | Billy Sparks | Charles Huntsberry | Clarence Williams III | Dez Dickerson | Jerome Benton | Jill Jones | Lisa Coleman | Morris Day | Olga Karlatos | Prince
Directors: Albert Magnoli
Project Name: Purple Rain
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl | Warner Bros.