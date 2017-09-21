Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington

$44.95
Experience the legend like never before! All four Billy Jack films are now together on High Definition Blu-ray for the first time!
These four groundbreaking, action-packed classics from 70s pop culture icon Billy Jack feature all of the fast-kicking, politically aware stories that had audiences cheering. Influencing action films for decades, the Billy Jack films broke the mold with their unique hero, a half-American Indian/half white ex-Green Beret bent on correcting injustice and hypocrisy to help America reach its full potential.
- Each Film Includes the Following Special Features
- Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin and Delores Taylor
- Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor and Frank Laughlin
- Theatrical Trailers
- Still galleries (on The Born Losers, Billy Jack and The Trial of Billy Jack)
- The Born Losers
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
- Runtime: 113
- Billy Jack
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
- Runtime: 114
- The Trial of Billy Jack
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
- Runtime: 170
- Billy Jack Goes to Washington
- Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 2.35:1
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
- Runtime: 114
Cast: Bong Soo Han | Clark Howat | Delores Taylor | Dick Gautier | E.G. Marshall | J. Diana Lewis | Jack Starrett | Jeff Cooper | Jeremy Slate | Kent Smith | Michael Irving | Peter Donat | Riley Hill | Robert Tessier | Sacheen Littlefeather | Sam Wanamaker | Sara Lane | Sparky Watt | Teresa Kelly | Tom Laughlin | Victor Izay | William Wellman Jr.
Directors: Tom Laughlin
