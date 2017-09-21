Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington

Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
View larger
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington
Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington

$44.95

$28.99


1 in stock


Blu-ray SetSKU: 170922-67700-1
UPC: 826663172768
Part No: SF17276
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Billy Jack | Billy Jack  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Western
Studio: Shout Factory
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Experience the legend like never before! All four Billy Jack films are now together on High Definition Blu-ray for the first time!

These four groundbreaking, action-packed classics from 70s pop culture icon Billy Jack feature all of the fast-kicking, politically aware stories that had audiences cheering. Influencing action films for decades, the Billy Jack films broke the mold with their unique hero, a half-American Indian/half white ex-Green Beret bent on correcting injustice and hypocrisy to help America reach its full potential.

Special Features

  • Each Film Includes the Following Special Features
  • Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin and Delores Taylor
  • Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor and Frank Laughlin
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Still galleries (on The Born Losers, Billy Jack and The Trial of Billy Jack)

Specifications

  • The Born Losers
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
  • Runtime: 113
  • Billy Jack
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
  • Runtime: 114
  • The Trial of Billy Jack
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
  • Runtime: 170
  • Billy Jack Goes to Washington
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 2.35:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono
  • Runtime: 114

Cast: Bong Soo Han | Clark Howat | Delores Taylor | Dick Gautier | E.G. Marshall | J. Diana Lewis | Jack Starrett | Jeff Cooper | Jeremy Slate | Kent Smith | Michael Irving | Peter Donat | Riley Hill | Robert Tessier | Sacheen Littlefeather | Sam Wanamaker | Sara Lane | Sparky Watt | Teresa Kelly | Tom Laughlin | Victor Izay | William Wellman Jr.
Directors: Tom Laughlin

Related Items

Bruce Lee Power Stance Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Batman The Animated Series Batmobile with Bendable Batman and Robin Figures Vehicle
Yoshitaka Amano Coffin: The Art of Vampire Hunter D Art Book with Slipcover
Beyond Re-animator: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed by Xavier Capellas
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Short Sleeve Apparel
DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
The Punisher 22 x 34 inch Green Comics Cover Poster
Bruce Lee Big Boss Flying Kick Short Sleeve Apparel
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Throwback Space | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *