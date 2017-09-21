Shout Factory Select Billy Jack: The Complete Collection – The Born Losers, Billy Jack, The Trial of Billy Jack, Billy Jack Goes to Washington

View larger $44.95 $28.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray Set SKU: 170922-67700-1

UPC: 826663172768

Part No: SF17276

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Billy Jack | Billy Jack items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts | Western

Studio: Shout Factory

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Experience the legend like never before! All four Billy Jack films are now together on High Definition Blu-ray for the first time!

These four groundbreaking, action-packed classics from 70s pop culture icon Billy Jack feature all of the fast-kicking, politically aware stories that had audiences cheering. Influencing action films for decades, the Billy Jack films broke the mold with their unique hero, a half-American Indian/half white ex-Green Beret bent on correcting injustice and hypocrisy to help America reach its full potential.

Special Features

Each Film Includes the Following Special Features

Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin and Delores Taylor

Audio commentary with Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor and Frank Laughlin

Theatrical Trailers

Still galleries (on The Born Losers, Billy Jack and The Trial of Billy Jack)

Specifications

The Born Losers

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Runtime: 113

Billy Jack

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

Runtime: 114

The Trial of Billy Jack

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 1.78:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Runtime: 170

Billy Jack Goes to Washington

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD Widescreen 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Runtime: 114

Cast: Bong Soo Han | Clark Howat | Delores Taylor | Dick Gautier | E.G. Marshall | J. Diana Lewis | Jack Starrett | Jeff Cooper | Jeremy Slate | Kent Smith | Michael Irving | Peter Donat | Riley Hill | Robert Tessier | Sacheen Littlefeather | Sam Wanamaker | Sara Lane | Sparky Watt | Teresa Kelly | Tom Laughlin | Victor Izay | William Wellman Jr.

Directors: Tom Laughlin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Shout Factory | Throwback Space | Western