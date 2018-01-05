Twitter
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual

$39.95

$27.85


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180105-69222-1
UPC: 9781785650604
ISBN-13: 9781785650604
Weight: 3.06 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Batman’s tech has been reimagined and reinvigorated in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the new blockbuster from director Zack Snyder releasing in March 2016. This book takes an exclusive, in-depth look at Batman’s arsenal, vehicles, Batsuits, and the iconic Batcave. The new Batmobile design is explored from first concept sketch, through detailed blueprints, all the way to the physical construction of the vehicle itself.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual is a definitive guide to the weaponry and props created for the movie. It closely examines the Utility Belt, the Batwing, grappling hook and batarang. Everything in the Batcave is explored down to the construction of the set and the graphics from Bruce Wayne’s mainframe. This official volume also goes deeper in to the world of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, showcasing Superman’s Kryptonian suit and Wonder Woman’s iconic weaponry.

The official companion book to the new movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Tech Manual, features interviews with concept artists, the film’s weapon’s master, the mechanic for the Batmobile, and Zack Snyder himself.

Specifications

  • Pages: 176
  • Size: 8.8 x 0.8 x 11.1 in

Cast: Amy Adams | Ben Affleck | Brandon Spink | Diane Lane | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | Holly Hunter | Jeremy Irons | Jesse Eisenberg | Lauren Cohan | Laurence Fishburne | Scoot McNairy | Zack Snyder
Directors: Zack Snyder
Subject: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Characters: Batman | Superman
Authors: Adam Newell | Sharon Gosling

