Batman: A Celebration of the Classic TV Series

Details

KA-POW! This is the book Batman Fans have been waiting for! For the first time, the classic 1960s TV series, starring Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin, gets the lavish, in-depth coffee table book tribute it so richly deserves. From the Rogues Gallery of Villains, including the Penguin, the Joker and Catwoman, to the car every kid wanted – the Batmobile – it’s all here! Holy History Batman!

The book will provide an in-depth and highly visual overview of the show, and the cultural impact it had, defining the Dynamic Duo for a generation, and bringing Pop Art to Primetime.

From the creation of the show, through the production of its 120 episodes over 3 seasons, to its legacy and afterlife in continual syndication around the world, the book will relive favorite moments, uncover behind the scenes secrets, and celebrate the people both in front of and behind the camera who brought Batman to the screen.

Filled with classic images, and rare and previously unseen photos and production art from archives and the private collections of Adam West, among many others, this will be the definitive companion to the series, both for long-standing fans, and newcomers discovering the show’s charms for the first time.

Cast: Adam West | Alan Napier | Burgess Meredith | Burt Ward | Carolyn Jones | Cesar Romero | Cliff Robertson | Eartha Kitt | Frank Gorshin | James O'Hara | Julie Newmar | Madge Blake | Milton Berle | Neil Hamilton | Stafford Repp | Victor Buono | Vincent Price | Yvonne Craig

Subject: Batman: The Classic TV Series

Characters: Batman | Robin

Authors: Bob Garcia | Joe Desris

