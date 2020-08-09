Share Page Support Us
Final Fantasy X Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2002) [658]

Softcover BookSKU: 200809-81498-1
UPC: 9780744001402
ISBN-10: 0744001404
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Brady Games | Square Enix
Details

Final Fantasy X Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2002). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

