Cop Killers + Project: Kill Drive-in Double Feature No. 5 Blu-ray Edition

Two Times the Action in this Drive-In Double Feature From Dark Force!

This #5 retro drive-in release from Dark Force Entertainment featuring two lost lost drive-in classics!

COP KILLERS: Jason Williams (Flesh Gordon) and William Osco (Night Patrol) star as two hippies on their way to a cocaine deal get stopped by the police at a roadblock, resulting in a shootout where they kill the cops. They then go on a crime spree of robbery and murder.

PROJECT: KILL: A former government assassin flees a mind-control program in the Philippines, pursued by his ex-partner, the local police and Asian gangsters.

Special Features

Project: Kill is from the makers of the cult classic Grizzly

First Time Ever on Blu-ray

Project: Kill stars Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun, Airplane!)

Totally restored and remastered from the only surviving complete 35mm print

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A,B,C

Language: English

Runtime: 183 min

