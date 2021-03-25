Share Page Support Us
Cop Killers + Project: Kill Drive-in Double Feature No. 5 Blu-ray Edition

Cop Killers + Project: Kill Drive-in Double Feature No. 5 Blu-ray Edition
$29.99
$17.90
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210325-85922-1
UPC: 790404976994
Part No: D97699
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Two Times the Action in this Drive-In Double Feature From Dark Force!

This #5 retro drive-in release from Dark Force Entertainment featuring two lost lost drive-in classics!

COP KILLERS: Jason Williams (Flesh Gordon) and William Osco (Night Patrol) star as two hippies on their way to a cocaine deal get stopped by the police at a roadblock, resulting in a shootout where they kill the cops. They then go on a crime spree of robbery and murder.

PROJECT: KILL: A former government assassin flees a mind-control program in the Philippines, pursued by his ex-partner, the local police and Asian gangsters.

Special Features

  • Project: Kill is from the makers of the cult classic Grizzly
  • First Time Ever on Blu-ray
  • Project: Kill stars Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun, Airplane!)
  • Totally restored and remastered from the only surviving complete 35mm print

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 183 min
