Cop Killers + Project: Kill Drive-in Double Feature No. 5 Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Bill Osco | Diane Keller | Donna Stubbert | Galen Thompson | Gary Lockwood | James Nite | Jason Williams | Judy Ross | Leslie Nielsen | Michael D. White | Nancy Kwan | Vic Diaz | Vic Silayan
- Directors: Walter R. Cichy | William Girdler
- Project Name Cop Killers | Project: Kill
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse
- Studios: Dark Force Entertainment
- Product Release Date: April 20, 2020
- Rating: R
- More: Leslie Nielsen | Nancy Kwan
Two Times the Action in this Drive-In Double Feature From Dark Force!
This #5 retro drive-in release from Dark Force Entertainment featuring two lost lost drive-in classics!
COP KILLERS: Jason Williams (Flesh Gordon) and William Osco (Night Patrol) star as two hippies on their way to a cocaine deal get stopped by the police at a roadblock, resulting in a shootout where they kill the cops. They then go on a crime spree of robbery and murder.
PROJECT: KILL: A former government assassin flees a mind-control program in the Philippines, pursued by his ex-partner, the local police and Asian gangsters.
Special Features
- Project: Kill is from the makers of the cult classic Grizzly
- First Time Ever on Blu-ray
- Project: Kill stars Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun, Airplane!)
- Totally restored and remastered from the only surviving complete 35mm print
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A,B,C
- Language: English
- Runtime: 183 min
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bill Osco | Diane Keller | Donna Stubbert | Galen Thompson | Gary Lockwood | James Nite | Jason Williams | Judy Ross | Leslie Nielsen | Michael D. White | Nancy Kwan | Vic Diaz | Vic Silayan | Walter R. Cichy | William Girdler
- Shows / Movies: Cop Killers | Project: Kill
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Grindhouse
- Studios / Manufacturers: Dark Force Entertainment
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV