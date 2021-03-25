Share Page Support Us
Teenage Hitchhikers Blu-ray Edition

Everything You’re Looking For… More Than You Bargained For!

Mouse (Kathie Christopher) and Bird (Sandra Peabody) are a couple of sassy and sexy young hitchhikers who embark on a cross country trip in search of freedom, excitement, and independence. The lovely ladies use their bodies as currency and encounter a diverse array of libidinous folks on their journey in this sexy and thrilling cult classic exploitation film from the 1970’s.

Special Features

  • Brand new HD master from the original uncut 35mm camera negative with extensive scene by scene color correction.
  • Audio commentary with Director of Photography Bill Lamond.
  • Brand new 2019 On-Camera interview with writer/director Gerri Sedley (Jerome S. Kaufmann).
  • Stars Sandra Peabody (Last House on the Left), Kathie Christopher (The Taking of Christina), Claire Wilbur (Score) and Margaret Whitton (The Secret of My Success, Major League).
  • Has been featured in Quentin Tarantino's 'QT Fest.'
  • First Time Ever on Blu-ray.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 80 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Language: English
