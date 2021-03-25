Teenage Hitchhikers Blu-ray Edition

View larger $24.99

Everything You’re Looking For… More Than You Bargained For!

Mouse (Kathie Christopher) and Bird (Sandra Peabody) are a couple of sassy and sexy young hitchhikers who embark on a cross country trip in search of freedom, excitement, and independence. The lovely ladies use their bodies as currency and encounter a diverse array of libidinous folks on their journey in this sexy and thrilling cult classic exploitation film from the 1970’s.

Special Features

Brand new HD master from the original uncut 35mm camera negative with extensive scene by scene color correction.

Audio commentary with Director of Photography Bill Lamond.

Brand new 2019 On-Camera interview with writer/director Gerri Sedley (Jerome S. Kaufmann).

Stars Sandra Peabody (Last House on the Left), Kathie Christopher (The Taking of Christina), Claire Wilbur (Score) and Margaret Whitton (The Secret of My Success, Major League).

Has been featured in Quentin Tarantino's 'QT Fest.'

First Time Ever on Blu-ray.

