Teenage Hitchhikers Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Bill La Mond | Chris Jordan | Claire Wilbur | Donald Haines | Karen Schutzman | Kevin Andre | Kristen Steen | Lynne Ritchie | Margaret Whitton | Nikki Lynn | Peter Carew | Presley Caton | Ric Mancini | Sandra Peabody | Victor Paul
- Directors: Jerome S. Kaufmann
- Project Name Teenage Hitchhikers
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse
- Studios: Dark Force Entertainment
- Original Release Date: June 1, 1975
- Product Release Date: May 12, 2020
- Rating: R
Everything You’re Looking For… More Than You Bargained For!
Mouse (Kathie Christopher) and Bird (Sandra Peabody) are a couple of sassy and sexy young hitchhikers who embark on a cross country trip in search of freedom, excitement, and independence. The lovely ladies use their bodies as currency and encounter a diverse array of libidinous folks on their journey in this sexy and thrilling cult classic exploitation film from the 1970’s.
Special Features
- Brand new HD master from the original uncut 35mm camera negative with extensive scene by scene color correction.
- Audio commentary with Director of Photography Bill Lamond.
- Brand new 2019 On-Camera interview with writer/director Gerri Sedley (Jerome S. Kaufmann).
- Stars Sandra Peabody (Last House on the Left), Kathie Christopher (The Taking of Christina), Claire Wilbur (Score) and Margaret Whitton (The Secret of My Success, Major League).
- Has been featured in Quentin Tarantino's 'QT Fest.'
- First Time Ever on Blu-ray.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 80 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A,B,C
- Language: English
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bill La Mond | Chris Jordan | Claire Wilbur | Donald Haines | Jerome S. Kaufmann | Karen Schutzman | Kevin Andre | Kristen Steen | Lynne Ritchie | Margaret Whitton | Nikki Lynn | Peter Carew | Presley Caton | Ric Mancini | Sandra Peabody | Victor Paul
- Shows / Movies: Teenage Hitchhikers
- Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse
- Studios / Manufacturers: Dark Force Entertainment
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV