The Slayer Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Special Edition

$39.95
$25.99
UPC: 760137035886
Part No: AV101
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: J.S. Cardone items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 1, 1982
Item Release Date: August 29, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Is It A Nightmare? Or Is It… The Slayer?
One of the most sought-after titles for slasher fans everywhere, The Slayer finally rises from the ashes of obscurity in a brand new 4K transfer courtesy of Arrow Video. Two young couples set off to a secluded island for what promises to be a restful retreat. But the peace is short-lived: as a storm batters the island, troubled artist Kay begins to sense that a malevolent presence is here with them, stalking them at every turn. Is she losing her mind, or are her childhood nightmares of a demonic assailant coming to terrifying life? Previously only available on home video in truncated or full screen versions, The Slayer – whose nightmares-seeping-into-reality theme predates a certain Wes Craven classic by several years – comes lovingly restored from the original negative in a stunning transfer that will be a revelation to fans both old and new.
Special Features
- Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
- Original Uncompressed Mono Audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new interviews with cast and crew
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn
- First Pressing: Collector's booklet featuring new liner notes by writer Lee Gambin
Specifications
- Runtime: 90
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Alan McRae | Carl Kraines | Carol Kottenbrook | Frederick Flynn | Ivy Jones | Jennifer Gaffin | Michael Holmes | Newell Alexander | Paul Gandolfo | Richard Van Brakel | Sandy Simpson | Sarah Kendall
Directors: J.S. Cardone
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Horror | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space