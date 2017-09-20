Twitter
The Slayer Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Special Edition

$39.95

$25.99


2 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170920-67681-1
UPC: 760137035886
Part No: AV101
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: J.S. Cardone  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: October 1, 1982
Item Release Date: August 29, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Is It A Nightmare? Or Is It… The Slayer?

One of the most sought-after titles for slasher fans everywhere, The Slayer finally rises from the ashes of obscurity in a brand new 4K transfer courtesy of Arrow Video. Two young couples set off to a secluded island for what promises to be a restful retreat. But the peace is short-lived: as a storm batters the island, troubled artist Kay begins to sense that a malevolent presence is here with them, stalking them at every turn. Is she losing her mind, or are her childhood nightmares of a demonic assailant coming to terrifying life? Previously only available on home video in truncated or full screen versions, The Slayer – whose nightmares-seeping-into-reality theme predates a certain Wes Craven classic by several years – comes lovingly restored from the original negative in a stunning transfer that will be a revelation to fans both old and new.

Special Features

  • Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
  • Original Uncompressed Mono Audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new interviews with cast and crew
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn
  • First Pressing: Collector's booklet featuring new liner notes by writer Lee Gambin

Specifications

  • Runtime: 90
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Mono
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Alan McRae | Carl Kraines | Carol Kottenbrook | Frederick Flynn | Ivy Jones | Jennifer Gaffin | Michael Holmes | Newell Alexander | Paul Gandolfo | Richard Van Brakel | Sandy Simpson | Sarah Kendall
Directors: J.S. Cardone

