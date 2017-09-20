The Slayer Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Special Edition

View larger $39.95 $25.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: October 1, 1982

Item Release Date: August 29, 2017

Rating: NR

Is It A Nightmare? Or Is It… The Slayer?

One of the most sought-after titles for slasher fans everywhere, The Slayer finally rises from the ashes of obscurity in a brand new 4K transfer courtesy of Arrow Video. Two young couples set off to a secluded island for what promises to be a restful retreat. But the peace is short-lived: as a storm batters the island, troubled artist Kay begins to sense that a malevolent presence is here with them, stalking them at every turn. Is she losing her mind, or are her childhood nightmares of a demonic assailant coming to terrifying life? Previously only available on home video in truncated or full screen versions, The Slayer – whose nightmares-seeping-into-reality theme predates a certain Wes Craven classic by several years – comes lovingly restored from the original negative in a stunning transfer that will be a revelation to fans both old and new.

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Uncompressed Mono Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new interviews with cast and crew

Original Theatrical Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn

First Pressing: Collector's booklet featuring new liner notes by writer Lee Gambin

Runtime: 90

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Alan McRae | Carl Kraines | Carol Kottenbrook | Frederick Flynn | Ivy Jones | Jennifer Gaffin | Michael Holmes | Newell Alexander | Paul Gandolfo | Richard Van Brakel | Sandy Simpson | Sarah Kendall

Directors: J.S. Cardone

