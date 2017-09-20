Twitter
The Prince and the Nature Girl

The Prince and the Nature Girl
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Sexploitation
Original U.S. Release: September 28, 1965
Item Release Date: September 12, 2017
Rating: NR
Details

The Prince and the Nature Girl is for fans of Nude on the Moon, John Waters films, Olga and Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill!

Trash filmmaker extraordinaire Doris Wishman’s final and most sought-after entry in the Nudist Exploitation genre! An attractive and successful businessman named Prince takes an interest in the blond half of a pair of newly hired identical twins. The girls, Eve and Sue, are polar opposites – Eve, the blonde, is lazy and uninhibited while Sue, the brunette, is hardworking and demure. Captivated by Eve, Prince is over the moon when he runs into her that weekend at his favorite nudist camp. A light flirtation ensues, with neither realizing that stay-at-home Sue is helplessly in love. When Eve leaves to attend a friend’s wedding, Sue embarks upon a deception that will change their lives forever. This fascinating mash-up of classic fairytale and nudist exploitation genre could only come from the febrile imagination of cult filmmaker Doris Wishman. Sourced from the only known 35mm print, this first-ever DVD transfer includes a brand-new English dialog track, commentary with filmmakers Michael Raso and John Fedele with Doris Wishman biographer Michael Bowen, liner notes booklet, trailers and short films.

Trailer

Special Features

  • Essay and Liner Notes booklet by Wishman biographer Michael Bowen
  • Commentary by Wishman biographer Michael Bowen and filmmakers Michael Raso and John Fedele
  • Short Media Segment: Atomic TV
  • Short Film: The Nature Girl
  • Short Film: About Nudism
  • Short Film: Rock Lodge Nudist Camp
  • Trailer for Dorish Wishman's Nudist Classic Hideout in the Sun
  • The Prince and the Nature Girl is considered the 'lost' film by cult filmmaker Doris Wishman (A Night to Dismember, Nude on the Moon)
  • Sourced from the German theatrical print, said to be the only known print of the movie in existence
  • First time on home video

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barbara Taylor | Dolores K. Norris | Ingrid Martinsen | Jeffery Niles | Lee Abell | Sandra Sinclair | Shirley Perratto | Stephen Bloom | Warrene Gray
Directors: Doris Wishman

