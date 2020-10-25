Phantasm: Remastered Steelbook Blu-ray Limited Edition (2018) [B62]

$35.99
Details
In Phantasm: Remastered, Well Go USA presents the Tall Man and his hellish world like they ve never been seen before, in collectible packaging. Follow Mike, Jody, and Reggie as they embark on what is to be a long, nightmarish journey in the face of evil in lush 4K. PHANTASM is the first of five films from Don Coscarelli s classic cult horror series.
Strange things are happening at the Morningside Cemetery. At a funeral, Mike (Michael Baldwin), watches as a tall mortician clad in black (Angus Scrimm) tosses the unburied coffin into a waiting hearse as if it were nothing. Seeking the truth behind this unusual sight, Mike breaks into the mortuary, where he comes face-to-face with the sinister Tall Man. After barely managing to escape with his life, Mike enlists the help of his brother, Jody (Bill Thornbury), and their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister). Together they set out to uncover the secrets of the Tall Man and those who dwell in his hellish world.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli, Co-Producer Paul Pepperman And Visual Consultant Roberto Quezada
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli, Stars A. Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury And Angus Scrimm
- Graveyard Carz Episode
- Vintage Interview With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli And Angus Scrimm
- Behind The Scenes Home Movies With Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV And Radio Spots
- Still Gallery
- Collectible packaging - Limited quantity
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen
Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Kathy Lester | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Reggie Bannister
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: Phantasm
Characters: The Tall Man
