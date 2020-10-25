Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Phantasm: Remastered Steelbook Blu-ray Limited Edition (2018) [B62]

Phantasm: Remastered Steelbook Blu-ray Limited Edition (2018) [B62]
View larger

$35.99

$24.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 201025-82595-1
UPC: 810348030313
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Angus Scrimm | Don Coscarelli  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Well Go USA
Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1979
Item Release Date: November 6, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Phantasm: Remastered, Well Go USA presents the Tall Man and his hellish world like they ve never been seen before, in collectible packaging. Follow Mike, Jody, and Reggie as they embark on what is to be a long, nightmarish journey in the face of evil in lush 4K. PHANTASM is the first of five films from Don Coscarelli s classic cult horror series.

Strange things are happening at the Morningside Cemetery. At a funeral, Mike (Michael Baldwin), watches as a tall mortician clad in black (Angus Scrimm) tosses the unburied coffin into a waiting hearse as if it were nothing. Seeking the truth behind this unusual sight, Mike breaks into the mortuary, where he comes face-to-face with the sinister Tall Man. After barely managing to escape with his life, Mike enlists the help of his brother, Jody (Bill Thornbury), and their friend Reggie (Reggie Bannister). Together they set out to uncover the secrets of the Tall Man and those who dwell in his hellish world.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli, Co-Producer Paul Pepperman And Visual Consultant Roberto Quezada
  • Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli, Stars A. Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury And Angus Scrimm
  • Graveyard Carz Episode
  • Vintage Interview With Writer/Director Don Coscarelli And Angus Scrimm
  • Behind The Scenes Home Movies With Commentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV And Radio Spots
  • Still Gallery
  • Collectible packaging - Limited quantity

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9 Widescreen

Cast: A. Michael Baldwin | Angus Scrimm | Bill Thornbury | Kathy Lester | Lynn Eastman-Rossi | Reggie Bannister
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: Phantasm
Characters: The Tall Man

Related Items

Don Coscarelli’s John Dies at the End Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music Composed by Brian Tyler
Phantasm Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl
Don Coscarelli’s The Beastmaster 23 x 33 inch German Movie Poster (1982) [9344]

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Well Go USA