Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson [F72]

To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson [F72]
View larger
To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson [F72]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Hollywood Reporter (December 2014) Jake Gyllenhaal Rene Russo [T23]
Gaffers, Grips and Best Boys: Who Does What in Motion Pictures (1987)
The Hollywood Reporter (October 18, 2013) Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett [T01]
Ennio Morricone – A Time to Die Limited Edition Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture
Easy Rider Music from the Soundtrack [CD]
Bif Bang Pow 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper with Apollo Bobble Head
New York Daily News (Feb 5, 2008) Eli Manning Giants Victory Football Newspaper Cover V99
Alfred Hitchcock’s Torn Curtain Paperback Edition (1966)
Adam’s Rib Promotional Magazine Ad [G97]
The Landlord Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1970) The Staples Singers
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.