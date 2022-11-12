To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson [F72]

- Cast: Bill Goodwin | Griff Barnett | Mary Anderson | Olivia de Havilland | Phillip Terry | Roland Culver | Victoria Horne | Virginia Welles
- Directors: Mitchell Leisen
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | Romance
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: March 12, 1946
- Rating: approved
To Each His Own (1946) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Olivia de Havilland, Mary Anderson.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
