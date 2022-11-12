Too Late for Tears (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore [F73]

- Cast: Arthur Kennedy | Barry Kelley | Dan Duryea | Don DeFore | Kristine Miller | Lizabeth Scott
- Directors: Byron Haskin
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: August 13, 1949
- Rating: nr
Too Late for Tears (1949) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Arthur Kennedy | Barry Kelley | Byron Haskin | Dan Duryea | Don DeFore | Kristine Miller | Lizabeth Scott
- Shows / Movies: Too Late for Tears
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Companies: United Artists
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads