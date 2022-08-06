Share Page Support Us
New York Post (Jun 16, 1995) Martin Brodeur Ice Hockey Newspaper

New York Post (Jun 16, 1995) Martin Brodeur Ice Hockey Newspaper page W39
$10.05
$8.97
1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Post (Jun 16, 1995) New Jersey Devils Face Toughest Test, Lemaire’s troops have enough Moxie to Clip Red Wings. Martin Brodeur, Goaltenders, Lemieux, Centers, McKay Wings, Scott Niedermayer Wings. The Plasma Olympics, Warning: ESPN’s Extreme Games are unsafe for home viewing.

