Alien: Covenant Original Soundtrack Album Special Vinyl Edition

Alien: Covenant is a science fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator) which stars Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The film, a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the sixth in the Alien film series, follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they discover the ruins of the doomed Prometheus expedition on a remote planet. The world soon reveals itself to be inhabited by dangerous creatures that force the crew into a fight for survival. Twentieth Century Fox is releasing Alien: Covenant theatrically nationwide on May 19th, 2017.

The original score to Alien: Covenant was written by Australian composer Jed Kurzel (The Babadook, Macbeth). Inspired by elements of the original Alien score, Kurzel’s work invokes feelings of isolation and abject horror in the face of an unavoidable mounting catastrophe. Milan is excited to announce that the Alien Covenant soundtrack will be released on vinyl. The release is pressed on a pair of 180g black vinyl discs for optimal sound quality and housed inside a beautiful UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork. A credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s nightmarish face and black paper sleeves for each disc are also included.

  • 180g Black Vinyl discs for optimal sound quality
  • UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork
  • Credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s face and black paper sleeves for each disc

  • Side A
  • Incubation
    The Covenant
    Neutrino Burst
    A Cabin On the Lake
    Sails
    Planet 4 / Main Theme   by: Jed Kurzel
  • Side B
  • Launcher Landing
    Wheat Field
    Spores
    The Med Bay
    Grass Attack   by: Jed Kurzel
  • Side C
  • Dead Civilization
    Survivors
    Payload Deployment
    Command Override
    Face Hugger
    Chest Burster   by: Jed Kurzel
  • Side D
  • Lonely Perfection
    Cargo Lift
    Bring It To My Turf
    Terraforming Bay
    Alien Covenant Theme   by: Jed Kurzel

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Amy Seimetz | Billy Crudup | Callie Hernandez | Carmen Ejogo | Danny McBride | Demián Bichir | Jussie Smollett | Katherine Waterston | Michael Fassbender | Nathaniel Dean
Directors: Ridley Scott
Composers: Jed Kurzel
Project Name: Alien: Covenant

