Alien: Covenant Original Soundtrack Album Special Vinyl Edition

Vinyl SKU: 171016-67892-1

UPC: 731383683800

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: New

Genres: Action | Drama | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Milan Records

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 2017

Item Release Date: July 21, 2017

Rating: R

Details

Alien: Covenant is a science fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator) which stars Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The film, a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the sixth in the Alien film series, follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they discover the ruins of the doomed Prometheus expedition on a remote planet. The world soon reveals itself to be inhabited by dangerous creatures that force the crew into a fight for survival. Twentieth Century Fox is releasing Alien: Covenant theatrically nationwide on May 19th, 2017.

The original score to Alien: Covenant was written by Australian composer Jed Kurzel (The Babadook, Macbeth). Inspired by elements of the original Alien score, Kurzel’s work invokes feelings of isolation and abject horror in the face of an unavoidable mounting catastrophe. Milan is excited to announce that the Alien Covenant soundtrack will be released on vinyl. The release is pressed on a pair of 180g black vinyl discs for optimal sound quality and housed inside a beautiful UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork. A credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s nightmarish face and black paper sleeves for each disc are also included.

Special Features

180g Black Vinyl discs for optimal sound quality

UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork

Credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s face and black paper sleeves for each disc

Playlists

Side A



The Covenant

Neutrino Burst

A Cabin On the Lake

Sails

Incubation
The Covenant
Neutrino Burst
A Cabin On the Lake
Sails
Planet 4 / Main Theme by: Jed Kurzel

Side B



Wheat Field

Spores

The Med Bay

Launcher Landing
Wheat Field
Spores
The Med Bay
Grass Attack by: Jed Kurzel

Side C



Survivors

Payload Deployment

Command Override

Face Hugger

Dead Civilization
Survivors
Payload Deployment
Command Override
Face Hugger
Chest Burster by: Jed Kurzel

Side D



Cargo Lift

Bring It To My Turf

Terraforming Bay

Lonely Perfection
Cargo Lift
Bring It To My Turf
Terraforming Bay
Alien Covenant Theme by: Jed Kurzel

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Amy Seimetz | Billy Crudup | Callie Hernandez | Carmen Ejogo | Danny McBride | Demián Bichir | Jussie Smollett | Katherine Waterston | Michael Fassbender | Nathaniel Dean

Directors: Ridley Scott

Composers: Jed Kurzel

Project Name: Alien: Covenant

