Alien: Covenant Original Soundtrack Album Special Vinyl Edition

$29.98
$23.98
UPC: 731383683800
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Ridley Scott items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Drama | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 2017
Item Release Date: July 21, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Alien: Covenant is a science fiction horror film directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator) which stars Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The film, a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus and the sixth in the Alien film series, follows the crew of the colony ship Covenant as they discover the ruins of the doomed Prometheus expedition on a remote planet. The world soon reveals itself to be inhabited by dangerous creatures that force the crew into a fight for survival. Twentieth Century Fox is releasing Alien: Covenant theatrically nationwide on May 19th, 2017.
The original score to Alien: Covenant was written by Australian composer Jed Kurzel (The Babadook, Macbeth). Inspired by elements of the original Alien score, Kurzel’s work invokes feelings of isolation and abject horror in the face of an unavoidable mounting catastrophe. Milan is excited to announce that the Alien Covenant soundtrack will be released on vinyl. The release is pressed on a pair of 180g black vinyl discs for optimal sound quality and housed inside a beautiful UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork. A credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s nightmarish face and black paper sleeves for each disc are also included.
Special Features
- 180g Black Vinyl discs for optimal sound quality
- UV-wrapped gatefold jacket featuring extended interior artwork
- Credit insert centered on the xenomorph’s face and black paper sleeves for each disc
Playlists
- Side A
- Incubation
The Covenant
Neutrino Burst
A Cabin On the Lake
Sails
Planet 4 / Main Theme by: Jed Kurzel
- Side B
- Launcher Landing
Wheat Field
Spores
The Med Bay
Grass Attack by: Jed Kurzel
- Side C
- Dead Civilization
Survivors
Payload Deployment
Command Override
Face Hugger
Chest Burster by: Jed Kurzel
- Side D
- Lonely Perfection
Cargo Lift
Bring It To My Turf
Terraforming Bay
Alien Covenant Theme by: Jed Kurzel
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Amy Seimetz | Billy Crudup | Callie Hernandez | Carmen Ejogo | Danny McBride | Demián Bichir | Jussie Smollett | Katherine Waterston | Michael Fassbender | Nathaniel Dean
Directors: Ridley Scott
Composers: Jed Kurzel
Project Name: Alien: Covenant
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Milan Records | Monster Movies | Music | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vinyl