It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber

It Comes at Night is an upcoming horror film directed and written by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha) and starring Joel Edgerton (Loving). The film follows a man, his wife and son secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world. Their tenuous domestic order is tested with the arrival of a young family seeking refuge from the doom outside. Despite the best intentions of everyone, paranoia boils over as the terrors outside creep ever-closer.

The original score to It Comes at Night was composed by Brian McOmber (Krisha), a former member of acclaimed indie band Dirty Projectors. McOmber’s score utilizes synths, lonesome strings and the occasional tribal drum, which conjures a kind of primal darkness in the music that is both foreboding and deeply unsettling. A rising star to keep an ear out for, McOmber delivers a score that will grip you and never let go.

The score to It Comes At Night is getting the vinyl treatment. Pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and housed in a dress jacket, the release also includes a 12 x 12 inch credit insert featuring the nightmarish face of a sick man.

Flames

Close Your Eyes

Sores

The Road

Wet Dream

The Triumph of Death

Waiting

Black Eyes

Shallow Graves

Stanley

If He's Sick, Then I Am Too

The Red Door

Planning and Preparation

Stairway To Hell

Paul's Regret

Travis' Acceptance

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carmen Ejogo | Chase Joliet | Christopher Abbott | David Pendleton | Joel Edgerton | Kelvin Harrison Jr. | Mick O'Rourke | Riley Keough

Directors: Trey Edward Shults

Composers: Brian McOmber

Project Name: It Comes at Night

