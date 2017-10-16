Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber

It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
View larger
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber

$23.98

$19.78


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 171017-67896-1
UPC: 731383685002
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Horror | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Milan Records
Original U.S. Release: June 9, 2017
Item Release Date: September 1, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

It Comes at Night is an upcoming horror film directed and written by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha) and starring Joel Edgerton (Loving). The film follows a man, his wife and son secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world. Their tenuous domestic order is tested with the arrival of a young family seeking refuge from the doom outside. Despite the best intentions of everyone, paranoia boils over as the terrors outside creep ever-closer.

The original score to It Comes at Night was composed by Brian McOmber (Krisha), a former member of acclaimed indie band Dirty Projectors. McOmber’s score utilizes synths, lonesome strings and the occasional tribal drum, which conjures a kind of primal darkness in the music that is both foreboding and deeply unsettling. A rising star to keep an ear out for, McOmber delivers a score that will grip you and never let go.

The score to It Comes At Night is getting the vinyl treatment. Pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and housed in a dress jacket, the release also includes a 12 x 12 inch credit insert featuring the nightmarish face of a sick man.

Special Features

  • 12 x 12 inch credit insert featuring the nightmarish face art

Playlists

  • Side A
  • It Comes At Night
    Flames
    Close Your Eyes
    Sores
    The Road
    Wet Dream
    The Triumph of Death
    Waiting
    Black Eyes
    Shallow Graves
    Travis' Theme   by: Brian McOmber
  • Side B
  • Another Family
    Stanley
    If He's Sick, Then I Am Too
    The Red Door
    Planning and Preparation
    Stairway To Hell
    Paul's Regret
    Travis' Acceptance
    Sarah's Understanding   by: Brian McOmber

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carmen Ejogo | Chase Joliet | Christopher Abbott | David Pendleton | Joel Edgerton | Kelvin Harrison Jr. | Mick O'Rourke | Riley Keough
Directors: Trey Edward Shults
Composers: Brian McOmber
Project Name: It Comes at Night

Related Items

RARE Gentle Giant Pan’s Labyrinth Faun Collectible Mini Bust 2010 Convention Exclusive #46/500 Guillermo del Toro
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Get Out – Including Never-Before-Seen Alternate Ending
The Naked Face
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
Death Walks Twice: Two Films by Luciano Ercoli 4-Disc Limited Edition Boxset (includes Death Walks on High Heels and Death Walks at Midnight)
Curse of the Crimson Altar – Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee
The Hills Have Eyes Limited Blu-ray Special Edition

Categories

Horror | Milan Records | Music | Mystery | Suspense | Thrillers | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *