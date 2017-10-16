It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber

$23.98
Details
It Comes at Night is an upcoming horror film directed and written by Trey Edward Shults (Krisha) and starring Joel Edgerton (Loving). The film follows a man, his wife and son secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world. Their tenuous domestic order is tested with the arrival of a young family seeking refuge from the doom outside. Despite the best intentions of everyone, paranoia boils over as the terrors outside creep ever-closer.
The original score to It Comes at Night was composed by Brian McOmber (Krisha), a former member of acclaimed indie band Dirty Projectors. McOmber’s score utilizes synths, lonesome strings and the occasional tribal drum, which conjures a kind of primal darkness in the music that is both foreboding and deeply unsettling. A rising star to keep an ear out for, McOmber delivers a score that will grip you and never let go.
The score to It Comes At Night is getting the vinyl treatment. Pressed on 180 gram black vinyl and housed in a dress jacket, the release also includes a 12 x 12 inch credit insert featuring the nightmarish face of a sick man.
Special Features
- 12 x 12 inch credit insert featuring the nightmarish face art
Playlists
- Side A
- It Comes At Night
Flames
Close Your Eyes
Sores
The Road
Wet Dream
The Triumph of Death
Waiting
Black Eyes
Shallow Graves
Travis' Theme by: Brian McOmber
- Side B
- Another Family
Stanley
If He's Sick, Then I Am Too
The Red Door
Planning and Preparation
Stairway To Hell
Paul's Regret
Travis' Acceptance
Sarah's Understanding by: Brian McOmber
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Carmen Ejogo | Chase Joliet | Christopher Abbott | David Pendleton | Joel Edgerton | Kelvin Harrison Jr. | Mick O'Rourke | Riley Keough
Directors: Trey Edward Shults
Composers: Brian McOmber
Project Name: It Comes at Night
