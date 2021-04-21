Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book

Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
View larger
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book
$40.00
$33.90
See Options

2 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210421-86657-1
ISBN-10: 1419747770
ISBN-13: 9781419747779
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New

Characters from comics, movies, TV shows, and video games are a part of the collective imagination forever, so it’s only natural that artists would begin integrating them into their work, giving birth to a new artistic movement: GEEK-ART. In Total Geek Art, the work of 80 painters, illustrators, and sculptors is collected to oﬀer an international panorama of the geek-art genre of artistic expression. It presents proﬁles of geek-art’s greatest founders as well as insights on the latest trends, such as the return of enamel pins, the development of toy photography, and the recognition of video game art.

Featuring stunning artwork and exclusive interviews and essays, this deluxe collection is a must-have for every pop culture enthusiast.

Special Features

  • Features 500 full-color illustrations on 416 pages of art and text

Specifications

  • Pages: 416
  • Size: 8.5 x 1.5 x 10 in
  • Language: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Cinescape Magazine (Sept/Oct 1996) Star Trek, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Patrick Stewart, David Duchovny 8823
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
The Visitor Original Drafthouse Films 27×40 inch Movie Poster by Brandon Schaefer [D12]
Eclipse Comics Airboy First Issue Reborn! (July 1986) [12328]
Limited Collectors’ Edition The Best of DC Comics Volume 1 (Vol. 6, No. C52, 1977) Superman Cover
Shrapnel: Aristeia Rising – Radical Books [BK02]
DC Comics Collage Flash, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman 24 x 36 inch Poster
People Weekly Magazine (June 9, 1980) Star Wars Strikes Back, Yoda, Don Adams
Blade Runner 2019: Vol. 1: Los Angeles Graphic Novel (2019)
Batman the Dark Knight Lurking on a Building Perch 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
Softcover BookSKU: 210421-86657-1
ISBN-10: 1419747770
ISBN-13: 9781419747779
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New