Total Geek Art: A Celebration of Pop Culture Book

Characters from comics, movies, TV shows, and video games are a part of the collective imagination forever, so it’s only natural that artists would begin integrating them into their work, giving birth to a new artistic movement: GEEK-ART. In Total Geek Art, the work of 80 painters, illustrators, and sculptors is collected to oﬀer an international panorama of the geek-art genre of artistic expression. It presents proﬁles of geek-art’s greatest founders as well as insights on the latest trends, such as the return of enamel pins, the development of toy photography, and the recognition of video game art.

Featuring stunning artwork and exclusive interviews and essays, this deluxe collection is a must-have for every pop culture enthusiast.

Special Features

Features 500 full-color illustrations on 416 pages of art and text

Specifications

Pages: 416

Size: 8.5 x 1.5 x 10 in

Language: English

Related Items