$24.99
$18.97
toySKU: 200611-80927-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Game/Video Game
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Rocket Ride Chain Carousel Lever Action Tin Collector Toy.
Specifications
- Material: Tin/Plastic
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Art and Culture | Game/Video Game | Toys & Figures