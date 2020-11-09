Share Page Support Us
The Anne Stokes Collection Night Forest Bandana

$16.99

$14.55


10 in stock


SKU: 201109-82954-1
Part No: AS147
Weight: 0.04 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy | Mystery
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the Anne Stokes Night Forest Bandana. The item features a classic wolf painting by legendary artist Anne Stokes and is part of the Anne Stokes Collection.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester


Artists: Anne Stokes

Categories

Adventure | Art and Culture | Bandanas | Fantasy | Mystery | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev