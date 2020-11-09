The Anne Stokes Collection Night Forest Bandana

SKU: 201109-82954-1

Part No: AS147

Weight: 0.04 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy | Mystery

Studio: Trev

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the Anne Stokes Night Forest Bandana. The item features a classic wolf painting by legendary artist Anne Stokes and is part of the Anne Stokes Collection.

Features

Fully licensed product.

Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.

Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.

Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.

The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.

Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

Size: 21x21 in

Material: Light weight woven polyester



Artists: Anne Stokes

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Art and Culture | Bandanas | Fantasy | Mystery | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev