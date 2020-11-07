$12.99
$8.99
plateSKU: 201107-82950-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
New York World’s Fair 1964 – 1965 Gold-Colored Souvenir Plate. I believe the plate to be made of tin or plastic.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.