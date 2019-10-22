View larger $9.99 $4.97 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: April 29, 2011

Details

The Royal Wedding: The Official Album – Recorded at Westminster Abbey 29th April 2011. The Hymns, Vows and Music.

The item is in very good condition with minor bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

The Arrival of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh – Fanfare (Conductor: Trumpet Major Grant Sewell-Jones)

by The State Trumpeters Of The Household Calvary and Trumpet Major Grant Sewell-Jones The Procession of The Queen – March from The Birds (Conductor: Christopher Warren-Green)

by London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green Prelude on Rhosymedre (Organ: Robert Quinney)

by Robert Quinney The Procession of The Bride (The Introit) – I Was Glad (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & The London Chamber Orchestra)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force Hymn – Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer (Cwm Rhondda) (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney The Welcome and Introduction

by The Very Reverend Dr. John Hall, Dean Of Westminster The Marriage

by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan The Vows

by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan Hymn – Love Divine (Blaenwern) (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney The Lesson – Romans 12: 1, 2, 9-18

by James Middleton The Anthem – This Is The Day Which The Lord Hath Made (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney The Address

by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO Ubi Caritas (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Conductor: James O’Donnell; Soloist: Thomas Fetherstonhaugh)

by Thomas Fetherstonhaugh & The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & James O’Donnell The Prayers (The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO, Lord Bishop of London and Dean of Her Majesty’s Chapels Royal & The Archbishop Of Canterbury)

by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO Jerusalem (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; The London Chamber Orchestra; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green Traditional: The Blessing

by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO The National Anthem (The Choir Of Westminster Abbey; The London Chamber Orchestra; The Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force Blest Pair of Sirens (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; The London Chamber Orchestra; Conductor: James O’Donnell)

by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green Fanfare: Valiant & Brave (Conductor: Wing Commander Duncan Stubbs)

by Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Wing Commander Duncan Stubbs Crown Imperial (The Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force; Conductor: Christopher Warren-Green)

by London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force Symphony No.5 in F minor, Op.42 No.1 for Organ – Music After The Service – Toccata From Symphonie V (Organist: Robert Quinney)

by Robert Quinney

