The Royal Wedding: The Official Album – Recorded at Westminster Abbey 29th April 2011
$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 191022-79523-1
UPC: 602527684222
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | History | Reality TV
Studio: Decca Records
Item Release Date: April 29, 2011
Details

The Royal Wedding: The Official Album – Recorded at Westminster Abbey 29th April 2011. The Hymns, Vows and Music.

The item is in very good condition with minor bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

  1. The Arrival of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh – Fanfare (Conductor: Trumpet Major Grant Sewell-Jones)
    by The State Trumpeters Of The Household Calvary and Trumpet Major Grant Sewell-Jones
  2. The Procession of The Queen – March from The Birds (Conductor: Christopher Warren-Green)
    by London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green
  3. Prelude on Rhosymedre (Organ: Robert Quinney)
    by Robert Quinney
  4. The Procession of The Bride (The Introit) – I Was Glad (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & The London Chamber Orchestra)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force
  5. Hymn – Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer (Cwm Rhondda) (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney
  6. The Welcome and Introduction
    by The Very Reverend Dr. John Hall, Dean Of Westminster
  7. The Marriage
    by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan
  8. The Vows
    by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan
  9. Hymn – Love Divine (Blaenwern) (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney
  10. The Lesson – Romans 12: 1, 2, 9-18
    by James Middleton
  11. The Anthem – This Is The Day Which The Lord Hath Made (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Organist: Robert Quinney; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & Robert Quinney
  12. The Address
    by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO
  13. Ubi Caritas (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; Conductor: James O’Donnell; Soloist: Thomas Fetherstonhaugh)
    by Thomas Fetherstonhaugh & The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & James O’Donnell
  14. The Prayers (The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO, Lord Bishop of London and Dean of Her Majesty’s Chapels Royal & The Archbishop Of Canterbury)
    by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO
  15. Jerusalem (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; The London Chamber Orchestra; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green
  16. Traditional: The Blessing
    by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dr. Richard Chartres KVCO
  17. The National Anthem (The Choir Of Westminster Abbey; The London Chamber Orchestra; The Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force
  18. Blest Pair of Sirens (The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace; The London Chamber Orchestra; Conductor: James O’Donnell)
    by The Choir Of Westminster Abbey & James O’Donnell & The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace & Doctor Andrew Grant & London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green
  19. Fanfare: Valiant & Brave (Conductor: Wing Commander Duncan Stubbs)
    by Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and Wing Commander Duncan Stubbs
  20. Crown Imperial (The Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force; Conductor: Christopher Warren-Green)
    by London Chamber Orchestra & Christopher Warren-Green & Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force
  21. Symphony No.5 in F minor, Op.42 No.1 for Organ – Music After The Service – Toccata From Symphonie V (Organist: Robert Quinney)
    by Robert Quinney

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

