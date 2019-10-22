View larger $25.99 $17.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 191022-79525-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Family | Fantasy | Teen Films | Television

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Simpsons: The Complete Second Season Collector’s Edition DVD.

Contains 22 Episodes from Season 2. Bart Gets An F; Simpson and Delilah; Treehouse of Horror; Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish; Dancin’ Homer; Dead Putting Society; Bart vs. Thanksgiving; Bart the Daredevil; Itchy & Scratchy & Marge; Bart Gets Hit by a Car; One Fish Two Fish Blowfish Blue Fish; The Way We Was; Homer vs. Lisa and the Eighth Commandment; Principal Charming; Oh Brother Where Art Thou?; Bart’s Dog Gets an F; Brush With Greatness; Lisa’s Substitute; The War of the Simpsons; Three Men and a Comic Book; Blood Feud.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Language: English



Project Name: The Simpsons

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Television | DVD | Family | Fantasy | Movies & TV | Teen Films | Television | Twentieth Century Fox