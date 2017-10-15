Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 2 Original Soundtrack

$15.98
The Bride (Uma Thurman), whose name turns out to be Beatrix Kiddo, continues her quest of vengeance against her former boss and lover Bill (David Carradine), the reclusive bouncer Budd (Michael Madsen) and the treacherous, one-eyed Elle (Daryl Hannah).
Playlists
- A Few Words From The Bride by: Uma Thurman
0:42
- Goodnight Moon by: Shivaree
4:03
- Il Tramonto by: Ennio Morricone
1:14
- Can't Hardly Stand It by: Charlie Feathers
2:48
- Tu Mira (Edit) by: Lole Y Manuel
3:59
- Summertime Killer (Ricatto Alla Malla) by: Luis Bacalov
3:39
- The Chase by: Alan Reeves | Phil Steele | Philip Brigham
1:03
- The Legend Of Pai Mei by: David Carradine | Uma Thurman
2:06
- L'Arena (From "Il Mercenario") by: Ennio Morricone
4:44
- Satisfied Mind by: Johnny Cash
2:49
- A Silhouette Of Doom by: Ennio Morricone
2:54
- About Her by: Malcolm McLaren
4:50
- Truly And Utterly Bill by: David Carradine | Uma Thurman
0:47
- Malaguena Salerosa by: Chingon
4:06
- Urami Bushi (Album Version + Hidden Track "Black Mamba") by: Meiko Kaji | The RZA
6:27
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ambrosia Kelley | Bo Svenson | Chiaki Kuriyama | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | James Parks | Julie Dreyfus | Julie Manase | Jun Kunimura | Kazuki Kitamura | Larry Bishop | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Samuel L. Jackson | Sid Haig | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Subject: Kill Bill: Volume 2
Contributors: Charlie Feathers | Chingon | Ennio Morricone | Johnny Cash | Lole Y Manuel | Luis Bacalov | Malcolm McLaren | Meiko Kaji | Shivaree | The RZA
