Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 2 Original Soundtrack
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 2 Original Soundtrack
$15.98

$12.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171015-67874-1
UPC: 093624867623
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Miramax
Original U.S. Release: April 16, 2004
Item Release Date: April 13, 2004
Rating: R
The Bride (Uma Thurman), whose name turns out to be Beatrix Kiddo, continues her quest of vengeance against her former boss and lover Bill (David Carradine), the reclusive bouncer Budd (Michael Madsen) and the treacherous, one-eyed Elle (Daryl Hannah).

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ambrosia Kelley | Bo Svenson | Chiaki Kuriyama | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | James Parks | Julie Dreyfus | Julie Manase | Jun Kunimura | Kazuki Kitamura | Larry Bishop | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Samuel L. Jackson | Sid Haig | Sonny Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Subject: Kill Bill: Volume 2
Contributors: Charlie Feathers | Chingon | Ennio Morricone | Johnny Cash | Lole Y Manuel | Luis Bacalov | Malcolm McLaren | Meiko Kaji | Shivaree | The RZA

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Martial Arts | Miramax | Music | Sequels | Thrillers

