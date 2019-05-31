View larger $12.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190531-77962-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Biography | Drama

Item Release Date: June 1, 1992

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Vanity Fair Magazine (June 1992) Annette Bening Cover.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Vanity Fair

Subject: Annette Bening

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers