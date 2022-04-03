The Hollywood Reporter (December 18, 2015) Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott, Zhang Wei [S74]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (December 18, 2015) Quentin Tarantino, Ridley Scott and The Directors Boyle, Hooper, Innaritu, Russell. Exclusive Jack Ma’s Film Chief Talks Alibaba’s Zhang Wei reveals China’s Hollywood Ambitions and BB-8s photographed Dec 3 in LA, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
