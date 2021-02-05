Share Page Support Us
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1990s Collectible Figure

Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1990s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1990s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1990s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1990s Collectible Figure

$28.99

$23.70


2 in stock


toySKU: 210205-84989-1
UPC: 5059072000987
Part No: BTAUK006
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Kevin Conroy | Michael Keaton | Peter Weller | Ron Perlman | Val Kilmer  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Eaglemoss Collection
Item Release Date: January 1, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A tireless hero, Batman became ever more determined in the 1990s facing challenging times…

Batman’s world took an epic turn in the 1990s, when extended storylines became the norm – weaving through the entire line of books. With the 90s being traumatic years for the Dark Knight, the epic Knightfall breaks the Bat and finally sees him losing for the first time and an earthquake turns Gotham City to rubble. This hand-painted figurine is inspired by Kelley Jones’ distinctive interpretation from the mid-90s.

The Batman Modern Age 1990s figurine was inspired by Kelley Jones’s distinctive interpretation from the mid-90s. This metallic resin figurine was hand-painted for incredible detail capturing more Gothic style to the overall look of the hero. He is a silent sentinel standing against a rising tide of chaos. Cloaked in shadow, he operates as a relentless force for good.

This Batman Modern Age 1990s figurine comes with a 12-page magazine looking at the original concepts and new gadgets of the character, and introduces the Order of Dumas that brought us a new hero Azrael.

Add this gothic version of your favorite hero to your collection!

Special Features

  • Includes a 12-page magazine looking at the original concepts and new gadgets of the character, and introduces the Order of Dumas that brought us a new hero Azrael

Specifications

  • Size: 5 in
  • Material: Plastic Resin

Cast: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Ben McKenzie | Bruce Greenwood | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Julian Fletcher | Kevin Conroy | Kevin McKidd | Michael Keaton | Peter Weller | Ron Perlman | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett
Characters: Batman

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Eaglemoss Collection | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures