DCU: DC Universe Movie – Batman: Soul of the Dragon 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital

Item Release Date: January 26, 2021

Rating: R

Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It is here that Bruce, along with other elite students, is forged in the fire of the martial arts discipline. The lifelong bonds they form will be put to the test when a deadly menace arises from their past. It will take the combined efforts of Batman and world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner and Lady Shiva to battle the monsters of this world and beyond.

Batman: Raw Groove - This in-depth featurette immediately sets the tone by showing a few historical clips from the early 1970s while explaining how the specific time period was important to Soul of the Dragon's overall tone and atmosphere, as well as how growing up during the turbulent era affected the worldview of several contributors. These featured participants include Cal Lutheran history professor Dr. Michaela Crawford Reaves, executive producer Bruce Timm, Martial Arts History Museum president Michael Matsuda, filmmaker/author John Kreng, Filmsite senior historian Timothy Dirks, and many more.

Producer Jim Krieg's Far Out Highlights - A like-minded piece that summarizes the thoughts of producer Jim Krieg, as well several other contributors from the previous featurette, including director Sam Liu, while showcasing storyboards and concept designs from the film's early stages.

Sneak Peek: Justice Society: World War II - Producer Jim Krieg returns to introduce a preview of the upcoming DCAU project, another period piece that done in what looks to be a similar style to Man of Tomorrow. We also get a few short interview clips with key voice cast and crew members.

A Preview of Superman: Red Son - A featurette originally included with Wonder Woman: Bloodlines.

A Preview of Batman: Gotham By Gaslight - A featurette originally included with Batman and Harley Quinn.

From the DC Vault - Two vintage episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, including "Day of the Samurai" (episode #55) and "Night of the Ninja" (#28).