The Hollywood Reporter (May 22, 2015) Michelle King , Lee Daniels , Damon Lidelof , Beau Willimon [T96]

The Hollywood Reporter (May 22, 2015) It’s The WRITERS, STUPID, Michelle King , Lee Daniels , Damon Lidelof , Beau Willimon, Alex Gansa , Sarah Treem, Amid the UPFRONTS, THR has six of Hollywood’s Top 6 creators in conversation , Dick Wolf on how he wins and 37 showrunners who spill lots more than ink. Letterman’s Last Shift, Late shift author Bill Carter, Moonves and more on the unknowable star. Upfronts Analyzed, who’s up, down, and desperate.
