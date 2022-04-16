The Hollywood Reporter (July 31, 2015) Dr. Dre Ice Cube Corey Hawkins [T97]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (July 31, 2015) Boyz In The ‘WOOD, Rappers N.W.A first Enraged America during Reagan. Now Dr. Dre is a mogul, Ice Cube is a Hollywood player and Straight OUtta Compton is a film as they talk Suge Knight, a reunion tour (with Eminem) and how “this movie will keep shining a light on the [police] problem’. How I killed National Lampoon, DiCaprio’s snowstorm, troubles hit the Revenant set, Hillary Pivots in Hollywood, her campaign breaks from Obama playbook, I’ll be back or maybe not Terminator joins other franchises on the bubble.
