The Hollywood Reporter (July 31, 2015) Dr. Dre Ice Cube Corey Hawkins [T97]
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (July 31, 2015) Boyz In The ‘WOOD, Rappers N.W.A first Enraged America during Reagan. Now Dr. Dre is a mogul, Ice Cube is a Hollywood player and Straight OUtta Compton is a film as they talk Suge Knight, a reunion tour (with Eminem) and how “this movie will keep shining a light on the [police] problem’. How I killed National Lampoon, DiCaprio’s snowstorm, troubles hit the Revenant set, Hillary Pivots in Hollywood, her campaign breaks from Obama playbook, I’ll be back or maybe not Terminator joins other franchises on the bubble.

