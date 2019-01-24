Janis Joplin 1967 Bob Masse 18×24 inch Tribute Music Poster

$23.99
This colorful Bob Masse poster features legendary singer Janis Joplin and the year 1967. Janis Joplin, nicknamed ‘Pearl,’ was a rock, soul and blues singer and songwriter, who was one of the most popular female rock stars of her era.
- Size: 18x24 in
Subject: Janis Joplin
