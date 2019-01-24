Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Janis Joplin 1967 Bob Masse 18×24 inch Tribute Music Poster

Janis Joplin 1967 Bob Masse 18×24 inch Tribute Music Poster
View larger

$23.99

$19.97


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 190124-77079-1
UPC: 750835100788
Part No: BM078
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Janis Joplin  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This colorful Bob Masse poster features legendary singer Janis Joplin and the year 1967. Janis Joplin, nicknamed ‘Pearl,’ was a rock, soul and blues singer and songwriter, who was one of the most popular female rock stars of her era.

Specifications

  • Size: 18x24 in


Subject: Janis Joplin

Related Items

Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 11 – Prince (1984) 189146
Pink Floyd in the Flesh 24×36 inch Music Concert Poster
Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Collection – Vinyl + CD + Blu-ray + Photo Book + Poster
Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics
Miami Vice: Music from the Television Series – Featuring Glenn Frey, Chaka Khan, Phil Collins, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Jan Hammer, Tina Turner
Led Zeppelin How The West Was Won Live Album Super Deluxe Edition – 3-CD + 4-LP + DVD + Collector Book
Grateful Dead Golden Road 24 x 36 Rock Music Concert Poster
Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set
Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *