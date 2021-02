Beatlemania The Movie Original 27×41 inch Movie Poster (1981) John Lennon [J33]

View larger $29.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 41 inch SKU: 210209-85033-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Christina Applegate | Gina Gershon items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: American Cinema Releasing

Original U.S. Release: July 1, 1981

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beatlemania The Movie Original 27×41 inch Movie Poster (1981). The music of The Beatles featuring actors playing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 27x41 in

Cast: Christina Applegate | David Leon | Elaine May | Gina Gershon | Lauren Peterson | Mike Nichols | Mitch Weissman | Ralph Castelli | Tom Teeley

Directors: Joseph Manduke

Project Name: Beatlemania

Related Items

Categories

American Cinema Releasing | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Original