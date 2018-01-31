Twitter
Woodstock Music Festival at Max Yasgur's Farm in Catskills, New York 1969 Bob Masse 18 x 24 inch Rock Concert Poster

Woodstock Music Festival at Max Yasgur’s Farm in Catskills, New York 1969 Bob Masse 18 x 24 inch Rock Concert Poster
Details

This classic reproduction Bob Masse concert poster features an announcement for the famous Woodstock Music Festival, which took place at a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains of southern New York State from August 15-17, 1969.

Woodstock Performers Included:

  • Richie Havens
  • Swami Satchidananda
  • Sweetwater
  • Bert Sommer
  • Tim Hardin
  • Ravi Shankar
  • Melanie
  • Arlo Guthrie
  • Joan Baez
  • Quill
  • Country Joe McDonald
  • Santana
  • John Sebastian
  • Keef Hartley Band
  • The Incredible String Band
  • Canned Heat
  • Mountain
  • Grateful Dead
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Janis Joplin with The Kozmic Blues Band
  • Sly and the Family Stone
  • Jefferson Airplane
  • Joe Cocker and The Grease Band
  • Country Joe and the Fish
  • Ten Years After
  • The Band
  • Johnny Winter
  • Blood, Sweat & Tears
  • Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band
  • Sha Na Na
  • Jimi Hendrix

  • Size: 18x24 in


Subject: Woodstock Music Festival
Artists: Bob Masse

