Woodstock Music Festival at Max Yasgur’s Farm in Catskills, New York 1969 Bob Masse 18 x 24 inch Rock Concert Poster

Details

This classic reproduction Bob Masse concert poster features an announcement for the famous Woodstock Music Festival, which took place at a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains of southern New York State from August 15-17, 1969.

Woodstock Performers Included:

Richie Havens

Swami Satchidananda

Sweetwater

Bert Sommer

Tim Hardin

Ravi Shankar

Melanie

Arlo Guthrie

Joan Baez

Quill

Country Joe McDonald

Santana

John Sebastian

Keef Hartley Band

The Incredible String Band

Canned Heat

Mountain

Grateful Dead

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Janis Joplin with The Kozmic Blues Band

Sly and the Family Stone

Jefferson Airplane

Joe Cocker and The Grease Band

Country Joe and the Fish

Ten Years After

The Band

Johnny Winter

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Sha Na Na

Jimi Hendrix

Size: 18x24 in

Size: 18x24 in



Subject: Woodstock Music Festival

Artists: Bob Masse

