Woodstock Music Festival at Max Yasgur’s Farm in Catskills, New York 1969 Bob Masse 18 x 24 inch Rock Concert Poster

$21.99
$18.99
Part No: BM073
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1969
Details
This classic reproduction Bob Masse concert poster features an announcement for the famous Woodstock Music Festival, which took place at a dairy farm in the Catskill Mountains of southern New York State from August 15-17, 1969.
Woodstock Performers Included:
- Richie Havens
- Swami Satchidananda
- Sweetwater
- Bert Sommer
- Tim Hardin
- Ravi Shankar
- Melanie
- Arlo Guthrie
- Joan Baez
- Quill
- Country Joe McDonald
- Santana
- John Sebastian
- Keef Hartley Band
- The Incredible String Band
- Canned Heat
- Mountain
- Grateful Dead
- Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Janis Joplin with The Kozmic Blues Band
- Sly and the Family Stone
- Jefferson Airplane
- Joe Cocker and The Grease Band
- Country Joe and the Fish
- Ten Years After
- The Band
- Johnny Winter
- Blood, Sweat & Tears
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
- Paul Butterfield Blues Band
- Sha Na Na
- Jimi Hendrix
Specifications
- Size: 18x24 in
Subject: Woodstock Music Festival
Artists: Bob Masse
