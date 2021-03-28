Share Page Support Us
date 2021-03-28

Original Album Sleeve Insert From Michael Jackson's Thriller MJ Autographed Art Work [L82]

$38.99
$29.90
See Options

1 in stock
sleeve
SKU: 210328-85975-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original Album Sleeve Insert From Michael Jackson’s Thriller MJ Drawn Art Work. The sleeve has hand-drawn art work that is signed by Michael Jackson, himself, including a caricature of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney fighting over a woman, parodying the song “The Girl Is Mine.” This is a printed insert only, not the album itself.

Item is in very good shape with wear and a few tears on cover. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x12 in
  • Material: Paper
