Original Album Sleeve Insert From Michael Jackson’s Thriller MJ Autographed Art Work [L82]

Original Album Sleeve Insert From Michael Jackson’s Thriller MJ Drawn Art Work. The sleeve has hand-drawn art work that is signed by Michael Jackson, himself, including a caricature of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney fighting over a woman, parodying the song “The Girl Is Mine.” This is a printed insert only, not the album itself.
Item is in very good shape with wear and a few tears on cover. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x12 in
- Material: Paper
