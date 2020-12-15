The Rolling Stones Made in the Shade Original Vinyl Edition (1975) [E82]

View larger $12.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201215-83881-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Made in the Shade is the first official greatest hits compilation album by The Rolling Stones while at Atlantic Records. It covers material from Sticky Fingers (1971), Exile on Main St. (1972), Goats Head Soup (1973) and It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (1974).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: The Rolling Stones

Related Items

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl