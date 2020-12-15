The Rolling Stones Made in the Shade Original Vinyl Edition (1975) [E82]

$12.99
$7.99
VinylSKU: 201215-83881-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Made in the Shade is the first official greatest hits compilation album by The Rolling Stones while at Atlantic Records. It covers material from Sticky Fingers (1971), Exile on Main St. (1972), Goats Head Soup (1973) and It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (1974).
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Artists: The Rolling Stones