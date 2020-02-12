Share Page Support Us
John Coltrane My Favorite Things Vinyl Edition 1361

$24.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200212-80380-1
Part No: 1361
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Atlantic Records


Details

John Coltrane My Favorite Things Vinyl Edition 1361.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases in the sleeve. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Artists: John Coltrane

