Run DMC King of Rock 23 x 35 inch Music Poster

Product Types: Poster

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Music

Details

Run-DMC hailed from Hollis, Queens in New York. Founded in 1981 by MCs Joseph Simmons & Darryl McDaniels, along with Jason Mizell, Run-DMC is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential groups in the history of hip hop culture and one of the most famous hip-hop acts of the 1980s. Along with LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy, Run-DMC pioneered new school hip-hop. This promotional poster is for one of their most famous songs “King of Rock.” Run-DMC was the first hip hop group to earn a platinum record with King of Rock, which was released in 1985.

Specifications

Size: 23x35 in



Subject: Run-DMC

Creators: Darryl McDaniels | Jason Mizell | Joseph Simmons

