Imagine Dragons Smoke and Mirrors 23×35 inch Music Poster

February 17, 2015

Details

Pop rock band Imagine Dragons was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2012. The group includes lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman.

