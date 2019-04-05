Entertainment Weekly Magazine No. 306 (December 22, 1995) Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston 190125

View larger $7.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190405-77710-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Angela Bassett items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Music Videos | Musical

Item Release Date: December 22, 1995

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine No. 306 (December 22, 1995) Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Entertainment Weekly

Subject: Angela Bassett | Whitney Houston

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers | Music Videos | Musical