Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition.

Details

Michael Jackson Platinum Edition Collector’s Vault: A Tribute to the King of Pop (Aug 2009).

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. There is a tear in the outside slipcover. See photos for details.

Michael Jackson is the greatest musical superstar the world has ever known. He is, and always will be, the King of Pop. His untimely death on June 25, 2009, cannot dim our memory of the Gloved One, the man whose breathtaking musical talent changed the airways and whose unique moves changed the way the world danced. The book in your hands is a tribute to the life of Michael Jackson, and its pages tell his story as you ve never experienced it.

The text is highlighted by scores of incredible images, ranging from his childhood days with the Jackson 5 through his final rehearsals for the comeback tour. Between the pages, dozens of mementoes bring the text and pictures into the third dimension: Fold-out timelines. Removable postcards, stickers, and trivia booklets. A 12-page removable discography. Replicas of concert tickets, editorial cartoonists tributes, an invitation to Neverland Ranch, his marriage certificate, and his final will. Find all of this, and more, in Michael Jackson, A Tribute to the King of Pop, 1958-2009: Platinum Edition Collector s Vault.

