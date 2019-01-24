Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Led Zeppelin Madison Square Garden 18×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster

Led Zeppelin Madison Square Garden 18×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
View larger

$23.99

$19.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 190124-77088-1
UPC: 750835102010
Part No: SH201
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Studio: Atlantic Records | Rhino
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Bob Masse poster was used to advertise a Led Zeppelin concert at Madison Square Garden.

Specifications

  • Size: 18 X 24.5 in


Subject: Led Zeppelin
Artists: Bob Masse

Related Items

Chicago – The Musical 1996 Broadway Revival Cast Recording
Isaac Hayes Greatest Hits – Including Shaft, By The Time I Get to Phoenix, Wonderful + Many More
Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording 2-Disc CD Set
Grateful Dead Golden Road 24 x 36 Rock Music Concert Poster
Culture Club – Live At Wembley 3-Disc Deluxe Edition Combo Set [Blu-ray/DVD/CD]
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Tarzan – You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins CD Single from the Walt Disney Records Soundtrack
TV Guide Magazine Exclusive Interview Michael Jackson November 10-16, 2001 Gloria Reuben
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pacific Coliseum, April 13 Bob Masse 15 x 25 inch Rock Music Concert Poster
Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics

Categories

Atlantic Records | Featured | Featured - Email | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Rhino | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *