Led Zeppelin Madison Square Garden 18×24 inch Rock Music Concert Poster

$23.99
$19.97
UPC: 750835102010
Part No: SH201
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Studio: Atlantic Records | Rhino
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This Bob Masse poster was used to advertise a Led Zeppelin concert at Madison Square Garden.
Specifications
- Size: 18 X 24.5 in
Subject: Led Zeppelin
Artists: Bob Masse
Related Items
Categories
Atlantic Records | Featured | Featured - Email | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | Rhino | Throwback Space