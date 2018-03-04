D.O.A.: A Right of Passage 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017] – Documenting the Rise and Fall of Punk Music

View larger $39.95 $19.90 - Select Qty - 1

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 180305-70893-1

UPC: 760137023784

Part No: MVD0237BR

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Documentary | History | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: MVD Visual

Original U.S. Release: April 10, 1981

Item Release Date: December 15, 2017

Details

Classic punk rockumentary following the Sex Pistols 1978 tour, available for the first time!

D.O.A.: A Right of Passage is the ground-breaking classic “rockumentary” about the origin of punk rock. Centered around the Sex Pistols 1978 tour of the United States which ended with the group breaking up, the tour was the only one the Pistols played in the United States. Director Lech Kowalski (East of Paradise) followed the band with handheld cameras through the clubs and bars of their seven-city U.S. tour. Mixing this with footage of other contemporary bands, trends in the fashion capitals and punks of all shapes and colors, Kowalski captured a grainy, stained snapshot of the punk movement at its peak (which includes the now famous footage of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in bed) along with rare interview and concert footage of the late seventies punk rock music scene. With live performances by the Sex Pistols, The Dead Boys, Generation X (with Billy Idol), The Rich Kids, the X-Ray Spex, and Sham 69, along with additional music from The Clash, Iggy Pop, this iconic documentary is now available for the first time ever on disc!

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentation of the main feature

Original 2.0 Mono Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

12 page booklet with liner notes written by John Holmstrom, founding editor of PUNK Magazine

'Dead On Arrival: The Punk Documentary That Almost Never Was' - A feature length documentary about the making of D.O.A. A Rite of Passage produced by award-winning filmmaker (and former MTV Senior Producer) Richard Schenkman (HD)

Reversible artwork

2-Sided Poster included

Original Theatrical Trailer

Limited Edition Retro 'Video Store Style' Slipcover / O-Card (First Pressing Only)

Rare Sex Pistols photo gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 95

Region: A,B,C,0

Audio: Mono

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

Cast: Generation X | John Lydon | Steve Jones | Stiv Bators | Terry Chimes | the Clash | The Dead Boys | The Rich Kids | The Sex Pistols

Directors: Lech Kowalski

Project Name: D.O.A.: A Right of Passage

