The Gruesome Twosome Special Edition Blu-ray

$34.95

$23.95


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180305-70891-1
UPC: 760137105381
Part No: AV131
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: August 28, 1967
Item Release Date: February 6, 2018
Rating: NR
Details

Oh, yes… our wigs are made from genuine human hair… and how!

After dabbling in the unlikely world of children’s entertainment with the likes of Jimmy, the Boy Wonder and The Magic Land of Mother Goose, in 1967 “Godfather of Gore” Herschell Gordon Lewis returned to genre he helped create with the delightfully depraved The Gruesome Twosome!

The young women of a small-town American college have more than just split-ends to worry about… Down at the Little Wig Shop, the batty Mrs. Pringle and her socially-inept son Rodney are procuring only the finest heads of hair – by scalping the local co-eds! Can they be stopped before they clear the entire campus of luxuriant-haired ladies?

Also including HG Lewis’ Dracula-inspired vampire epic A Taste of Blood as a bonus feature, this is one Gruesome Twosome that’s well worth flipping your wig over!

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Bonus Feature! 1967’s A Taste of Blood
  • Introductions to the films by HG Lewis
  • Archive audio commentaries for both films by HG Lewis
  • Peaches Christ Flips Her Wig! – San Francisco performer Peaches Christ on The Gruesome Twosome
  • It Came from Florida – filmmaker Fred Olen Ray (Scalps, The Alien Dead) on Florida Filmmaking
  • HG Lewis vs. the Censors – HG Lewis discusses some of the pitfalls of the blood-and-guts business including local censorship and angry moviegoers
  • Trailers and radio spot
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 72
  • Audio: Original Mono 1.0
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chris Martell | Elizabeth Davis | Gretchen Wells | Rodney Bedell | Ronnie Cass
Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis
Project Name: The Gruesome Twosome

