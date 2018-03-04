The Gruesome Twosome Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 $23.95 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180305-70891-1

UPC: 760137105381

Part No: AV131

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Herschell Gordon Lewis items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Mystery | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: August 28, 1967

Item Release Date: February 6, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Oh, yes… our wigs are made from genuine human hair… and how!

After dabbling in the unlikely world of children’s entertainment with the likes of Jimmy, the Boy Wonder and The Magic Land of Mother Goose, in 1967 “Godfather of Gore” Herschell Gordon Lewis returned to genre he helped create with the delightfully depraved The Gruesome Twosome!

The young women of a small-town American college have more than just split-ends to worry about… Down at the Little Wig Shop, the batty Mrs. Pringle and her socially-inept son Rodney are procuring only the finest heads of hair – by scalping the local co-eds! Can they be stopped before they clear the entire campus of luxuriant-haired ladies?

Also including HG Lewis’ Dracula-inspired vampire epic A Taste of Blood as a bonus feature, this is one Gruesome Twosome that’s well worth flipping your wig over!

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Bonus Feature! 1967’s A Taste of Blood

Introductions to the films by HG Lewis

Archive audio commentaries for both films by HG Lewis

Peaches Christ Flips Her Wig! – San Francisco performer Peaches Christ on The Gruesome Twosome

It Came from Florida – filmmaker Fred Olen Ray (Scalps, The Alien Dead) on Florida Filmmaking

HG Lewis vs. the Censors – HG Lewis discusses some of the pitfalls of the blood-and-guts business including local censorship and angry moviegoers

Trailers and radio spot

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 72

Audio: Original Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Chris Martell | Elizabeth Davis | Gretchen Wells | Rodney Bedell | Ronnie Cass

Directors: Herschell Gordon Lewis

Project Name: The Gruesome Twosome

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thrillers | Throwback Space